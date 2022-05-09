Chester Cemetery 9th Annual Sponsor a Flag fundraiser

Once again, the Chester Cemetery Association will be sponsoring their annual ‘Sponsor a Flag’ fundraiser on Memorial Day weekend. Last year, over 500 flags were placed along Main Street and other Village streets in memory of, in honor of, or compliments of an individual. Traditionally, this is the weekend of the Kiwanis 5K race and beautifies roadways for the race and weekend.

Funds raised are used to support maintenance of the Chester Cemetery. Sponsorship is $5.00 per flag. Tags will be placed on the flag for your honoree.

If you would like to sponsor a flag, please contact:

BettyAnn at 845 742 4077

Rosemary at 845 469 6427

Fred at 845 469 4374

Michelle at 845 401 0476 for venmo or pay pal.