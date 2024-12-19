Chester Academy Voice Ensemble performs at Radio City

For the second year in a row, the Chester Academy Voice Ensemble brought their talents down to New York City to sing holiday melodies at Radio City Music Hall, opening up the reputable Rockettes in their Christmas Spectacular Show on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Under the direction of Rachel Scali, music teacher at Chester Academy, students performed two songs for the audience: “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” and “White Winter Hymnal,” which the students created their own body percussion to by snapping and tapping their hand to the beat of the song. Many of the students’ families and community members made their way into the city to witness the magical performance.

The Chester Academy Voice Ensemble was presented with this possibility through a program called “Sounds of Christmas Experience,” which provides musical groups with the opportunity to apply and audition for the chance to perform before the Christmas Spectacular Show.

The group auditioned two years ago and was invited back this year to showcase their talents on the stage once again. This experience has opened up more opportunities for students to perform in other iconic theaters, such as Carnegie Hall.

In addition to the five-minute holiday-themed a capella performance, the Chester Academy Voice Ensemble was treated to orchestra seats to the Christmas Spectacular Show, completing the magnificent day in New York City.

In its description of the event, the school district noted the benefits of such activities; “Activities such as voice ensemble are essential for students, as it teaches them how to work together to achieve a common goal through collaboration and team work. It also provides students with the opportunity to grow their self confidence and develop skills such as effective communication. Participating in these types of extracurricular activities helps students explore their creativity while fostering a supportive environment.”