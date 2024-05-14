Chester Academy Voice Ensemble makes Carnegie Hall debut

Chester Academy Voice Ensemble made their Carnegie Hall debut on Perelman Stage as part of the organization’s National Concert. The April 6 performance was the culmination of three days of commuting to and from New York City for rehearsals.

“It was after the students had given their performance at Radio City Music Hall that they contacted us to see if the students wanted to audition for the Carnegie Hall program,” said Chester Academy chorus teacher Rachel Scali. “Of course, the students were so excited, so Carnegie sent us five selections that the students had to learn, and then record and send in an audition tape.”

The chorus traveled to New York City for three days to rehearse with other top musicians selected from all over the country. The weekend included Thursday and Friday evening rehearsals, a Saturday morning rehearsal, and then a soundcheck that evening, followed by the performance.

The students worked with high-level maestros, including the composer of a commissioned piece being performed, a song titled “Echo,” by Tracy Wong.

“They were just so impacted by the people they met who loved music, most of whom were not their age, and how they were all connected through music despite other differences,” Scali said.