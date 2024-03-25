Chester Academy students honored as ‘Humanities Honorees’

Two Chester Academy students were honored with the Humanities Honoree Awards at Orange-Ulster BOCES. This event celebrates seniors and juniors who have stood out amongst their peers by showing impressive dedication, skill, and commitment to the arts and humanities.

Arianna Doughty and Jailyn Fernandez, who are both juniors, were among the 34 students honored at the breakfast on March 19, 2024.

According to Chester Academy, Arianna Doughty is “a talented musician with an exceptionally positive mindset and strong work ethic.” She displays this talent by singing in voice ensemble and chorus and participating in drumline and band. Doughty has performed at Radio City Music Hall and will be performing at Carnegie Hall this spring. She also excels academically, earning a seat in all honors and AP classes. Doughty is considering majoring in business and minoring in music after high school.

The school district described Jailyn Fernandez as exhibiting “extensive musical talent.” She has been a member of the band program since seventh grade where she learned clarinet and bass clarinet, and is currently learning the saxophone. Fernandez also participates in drumline, has been in the jazz band for three years, and was recently principal bass clarinet in the Orange County Music Educators Association High School Band. She is currently preparing an All-State bass clarinet solo for the New York State School Music Association. Fernandez has been studying music theory as an independent study for the past two years and plans to major in music performance in college. “She is hardworking, helpful, and passionate about music, and is excited to continue to pursue her musical career in college and beyond,” the school district added.