Chester Academy students design pan flutes using AutoCAD

Chester Academy students from music teacher Deb Hyseni’s seventh-grade general music class recently worked alongside juniors and seniors in technology teacher Jeff Rodman’s SUNY Oswego CAD class to design pan flutes using AutoCAD.

“Inspired by pan flutes from around the world, the student collabs exhibit not only the students’ love for music and technology, but also showcase innovation and teamwork,” the school shared.

The seventh graders sketched their ideas on paper and the older students will bring those designs to life using CAD software.

Project guidelines:

• Flutes must have five to 13 cylinders

• Heights from 1” to 5”

• Interior hollow radius: 3/16”

• Exterior wall thickness: 1/8”

• Cylinder bottoms must be closed w/ solid slider or sphere

• Must fit within a 5” x 5” space

• Must apply “subtract” and “union” commands

The school district added a teaser for the end results: “Stay tuned to see the final products soon!”