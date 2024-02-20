Chester Academy honor students launch ‘The Crock Pot Challenge’

Are you ready for a challenge? The National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) at Chester Academy is challenging the Chester community to the “Crock Pot Challenge.” NJHS’s goal is to collect and donate 80 new crock pots for the families that the Chester Food Pantry supports.

Donations will be accepted now through June 1. Then, near the end of the school year, the students will present the crock pots, and any other funds raised, to the food pantry.

If you would like to donate a new crock pot or the funds to purchase one, please contact Kerry Lembo of Chester Academy at kerry.lembo@chesterufsd.org, or 845-469-2231.