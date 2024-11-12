Chester Academy Drama Club to perform ‘Elf Jr.’

The Chester Academy Drama Club has announced its fall show: “Elf Jr.” The musical is based off the New Line Cinema Film by the same name (“Elf”), written by David Berenbaum. The musical features music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.

This is an entertaining, family-friendly show that will surely get you into the holiday spirit! It follows the story of Buddy Hobbs, a human taken in by elves after mistakenly having crawled into Santa’s bag one Christmas night as a baby. Now that Buddy has grown and learned the truth, he must venture out to NYC to find his true identity while learning about family, love, and this new world.

The main cast features Liam Peterman as Buddy Hobbs, Joseph Veltri as Walter Hobbs, Arianna Doughty as Emily Hobbs, Owen Peterman as Michael Hobbs, Drama Club President Yamilet Lopez Cortez as Jovie, Sawyer McElroy as Santa, Tyson Reilly as Mr. Greenway, Jake D’Onofrio as the manager, and Zia Ohene as Deb.

There will be two chances to catch this performance: Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for general admission, $5 for students.