Chamber of Commerce scholarship recipient

The Goshen Chamber of Commerce presented a 2025 scholarship to Rhiannon Petrakis, a recent Goshen High School graduate.

Petrakis interned with the Chamber during her senior year, bringing insight, enthusiasm, and a genuine eagerness to learn. Her dedication to personal growth, academic excellence, and community involvement truly embodies the spirit of this scholarship.

“This internship allowed me to find my voice... Thank you for helping me discover not just who I am—but who I want to become,” she wrote in a letter to the Board.

In the fall, she will begin her studies Mount Saint Mary College. The Chamber of Commerce is confident she’ll continue to make a lasting impact.