Chabad of Orange County hosts ‘AppleFest’

Chabad of Orange County in Goshen recently hosted an AppleFest for Rosh Hashanah. At the event, participants created wooden apple honey dishes, had apple cider, created apple cupcakes, and enjoyed a full apple caramel dipping station.

“Sweetness and the new year are completely intertwined as we wish a sweet new year to the whole community,” explained Rabbi Meir Borenstein. “And boy is there sweetness in this room!”

Borenstein said over 50 children enjoyed the event and “sweet memories were made” in honor of Rosh Hashanah. Chabad hosts services for Yom Kippur. For times or to subscribe to hear about more children/adult events, email chabadOC@gmail.com or visit chabadoc.com.