CES recycles plastic for ‘Trex’ bench

The Chester Elementary School Green Team is partnering with Kiwanis Club of Chester to participate in the NexTrex Recycling Challenge, the school district announced in its msot recent newsletter. CES is working to collect 1,000 pounds of plastic film. Once they reach their goal, they will receive a “Trex buddy bench” for the school made from recycled plastic.

Trex creates eco-friendly outdoor products, and started the NexTrex program, which sponsors recycling programs throughout the country. The company partners with different counties, cities, localities, or municipalities for the program to collect 1,000 pounds of plastic film. Once that community collects 1,000 pounds, they are awarded with a Trex buddy bench.

“It’s a great way to partner with the community, and support the students’ learning by a hands-on activity,” said Sandy Nagler, school board president and project volunteer. “Students are able to participate in a project where they are involved and learn why we should recycle.”

Nagler is also a member of Kiwanis and the Northeast U.S. district chair for Kiwanis Children’s Fund, which is partnering with Chester Elementary School for the recycling challenge. She as well as other Kiwanians help with transportation of the plastic to the drop-off location in Middletown.

In addition to Kiwanis, the Chester Food Pantry is also participating in this challenge.

CES Principal Mary Kate Boesch, third-grade teacher Lori Bonito and the Green Team are working toward making this initiative a success.

This project started in November, and they have 12 months to collect all 1,000 pounds. In November they collected 73.5 pounds and in December they collected 94.5 pounds. As of January, the Green Team has only 832 pounds to go for their 1,000-pound goal. Once the plastic film is collected at CES, members of Kiwanis take the bags to the drop off site.

CES invites students and families to participate in the challenge by bringing in plastic. All plastic must be clean, dry and free of food residue. In its announcement, the school implored the community to keep sending in plastic so that CES can reach its goal!