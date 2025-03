Chester Elementary School’s Odyssey of the Mind teams recently participated in the NYS Region 5 Odyssey of the Mind competition. The school’s Division 1 team earned second place, and the Division 3 team secured third place in their division.

In its announcement, the school said, “We are so proud of all our student participants who used their creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving skills to tackle complex challenges and bring their innovative ideas to life. Way to go, CES!”