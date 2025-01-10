CES holds PBIS assembly

Chester Elementary School recently held its annual “Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports” assembly, also known as PBIS. According to the school district, PBIS helps “establish clear behavioral expectations for students while they are at school and teaches them the skills to achieve those expectations.”

The school district went on to explain, “PBIS gives us a proactive approach to addressing student behavior, one that is preemptive rather than punitive. At CES, we focus on recognizing and rewarding positive behaviors that contribute to our positive school environment, one where every Hambo can thrive!”