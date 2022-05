Goshen High School will host a Celebration of Life and Scholarship Fundraiser on Saturday, May 14, in honor of former art teacher Christopher Tucci, who passed away on March 27, 2021.

The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Goshen High School athletic field. Attendees are encouraged to wear their brightest colors to celebrate Mr. Tucci.

Email lisa.dombrowski@gcsny.org with questions.