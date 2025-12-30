Celebrate holidays safely

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler is urging anyone planning to celebrate the upcoming New Year’s holiday in Orange County to make safe transportation plans. Law enforcement will have targeted enforcement on area roadways to identify and stop drivers who are impaired or intoxicated.

“Let’s make sure that 2026 kicks off with cheerful and safe celebration. Impaired or intoxicated driving results in preventable and terrible outcomes, including arrest and prosecution, let alone injury or death to other motorists or pedestrians,” Hoovler said. “Law enforcement will have targeted enforcement to help keep our roads safe for us all.”

Hoovler encouraged anyone planning to celebrate to do their part by arranging for safe transportation home without getting behind the wheel of a car after drinking.

He added that the Decide to Ride Campaign - which encourages consumers to plan ahead on how they will get home before they head out to celebrate - offers cab rides and Uber vouchers for those out and celebrating.