Celebrate Earth Day at the Callicoon Depot

The Callicoon Depot will host a free Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic train station located at 40 Lower Main St., Callicoon.

In addition to a day of environmentally friendly activities for everyone, there will be a hamlet-wide, volunteer clean-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the Sixth Annual Upper Delaware Litter Sweep.

Two nature walks, guided by Laura Chávez Silverman from The Outside Institute, will start from the Depot grounds at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to educate participants about the diversity of the local ecosystem. Offering information and resources about environmental stewardship, sustainability, and local action will be the Delaware Highlands Conservancy, Catskill Mountainkeeper, Sullivan County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Sullivan County Department of Public Health. Farm Arts Collective, founded by theatre artist and farmer Tannis Kowalchuk, will perform.

MacKenzie Kell, a teacher at the Homestead School in Eldred, N.Y., will lead a children’s activity program. Advance registration is requested to participate in the Upper Delaware Council’s Litter Sweep to have enough “Keeping Our Country Beautiful, 250 Yrs” safety-colored t-shirts and supplies including gloves, pickers, and trash bags on hand. Please contact Laurie Ramie at laurie@upperdelawarecouncil.org or (845) 252-3022 with t-shirt sizes.

Students from the Delaware Valley Job Corps Center in Callicoon will be helping throughout the rain-or-shine event, along with members of the Callicoon Depot Inc. (CDI) organization who are volunteering on the initiative to restore the 1896 station for re-use as a community hub and Upper Delaware Scenic Byway Visitor Center. For more information, please visit www.thecallicoondepot.org.