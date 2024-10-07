Catholic Charities golf event raises $65K

This past September Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster held its 18th annual Golf for Charity Outing at West Hills Country Club in Middletown. According to the organization, the outing raised more than $65,000 in support of Catholic Charities’ mission to “provide help and create hope for the most marginalized and vulnerable people” in the region.

Goshen resident Tom Larsen, Catholic Charities’ board member and senior vice president of Government and Public Relations for Mediacom Communications, served as chairman of the outing planning committee again this year.

“This Golf for Charity outing raises important funds that stay local so Catholic Charities can help our neighbors in need,” said Larsen. “Programs including emergency food and shelter assistance, addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery support, and immigration legal services are making a difference for those who are struggling during difficult times. We are grateful to the golfers, our staff and volunteers, and the West Hills team for a great day of golfing for a cause.”

Mediacom Communications Corp., EPIC Insurance Brokers, and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York led the way as the outing’s top sponsors. Armistead Mechanical sponsored the gift given to each participant. Other sponsors included Bonura Hospitality Group, John & Susan Boyle, Skip & Susan Tetz, Chartwell Strategy Group, Webster Bank, Resorts World, Legal Shred, PKF O’Connor Davies, HONORehg, and Steve & Susan Miller. The hole-in-one contest was sponsored by Healey Brothers. Refreshments for the day were provided by Aspire Brewing, DUBCO Brewery, Dana Distributors, IceCapps, ShopRite Supermarkets, PopCorners, and Pepsi of the Hudson Valley.

Prizes were awarded during the post-golf festivities. Winning the top spot for women was the foursome of Brittany Johnson, Irina Negru, Kathy Cole, and Taylor Craig. Earning first place for men, for the second year in a row, was the Chartwell Strategy Group foursome of David Tamasi, Richard Cignarella, Gus Steiger, and Gus Steiger Jr.

Staci Morris and Ryan DeBeauvernet won the longest drive contest, and Young Lee and Brad Euker earned top honors in the closest to the pin contest. All winners received gift certificates to the West Hills Pro Shop.

“Each year, Catholic Charities provides care, hope, and help for thousands of individuals and families, regardless of religion. The generous support from sponsors, tee sign advertisers, golfers, and volunteers that makes the golf outing so successful each year, also makes it possible for us to provide a helping hand to people who are working toward a better quality of life,” added Catholic Charities CEO Shannon Kelly.

Catholic Charities’ next fundraiser is the annual Goshen Christmas House Tour on Saturday, December 7. Tickets will be on sale this fall at cccsos.org or by contacting Kristin Jensen at 845-294-5124, ext. 1005 or kristin.jensen@cccsos.org. Catholic Charities is currently recruiting for houses to be featured on the Tour which will offer inside and outside lights options this year.