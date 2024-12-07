Catholic Charities announces 2025 Caritas Award honorees

Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan & Ulster announced its 2025 Caritas Award honorees. The awards will be presented at the 19th annual Catholic Charities Celebration of Charity and Caritas Awards Dinner on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Receiving the 2025 Caritas Awards will be:

• Fr. George Hafemann of St. John’s Church in Goshen

• Mike Oates, president and CEO of Hudson Valley Economic Development Corporation

• Kathy Sheehan, vice president of patient care services and assistant chief nursing office at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital.

• Stewart’s Shops

The Caritas Awards are presented by Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan & Ulster annually to organizations and individuals who “exemplify the agency’s mission to provide help and create hope for our neighbors in need,” the organization explained in its announcement.

“Strong community partners, like the 2025 Caritas honorees, help our dedicated Catholic Charities’ team members lift up those who are struggling so that we may build stronger, healthier, more vibrant communities,” said Shannon Kelly, CEO, Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan & Ulster.

Catholic Charities provides prevention, treatment, and recovery support for those struggling from the disease of addiction; assistance with food, shelter, and other social safety needs; Christmas Giving Programs for children; and immigration legal services to help people navigate their path to citizenship. For more information, visit www.cccsos.org.

“The spirit of generosity, commitment to community, and collaborative support displayed by this slate of Caritas honorees is a blessing to the people we serve,” said Kelly. “We are looking forward to bringing the 2025 Caritas event to a new venue for an exciting evening of celebration.”