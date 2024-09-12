Capelli Sports Complex seeks approval for changes made over time

It’s been up and running for several years but Capelli Sports Complex is before the Chester Planning Board seeking an amended site plan approval due to several minor changes made to the facility and property over the years.

The project first received a negative SEQRA declaration back in 2015 and currently hosts multiple soccer fields and indoor basketball courts. Some changes made to the project over the years include adding several thousand square feet to its indoor facility upping its total footprint to 65,280 square feet and moving the well location on the property 54 feet.

All changes were made with the permission of the building department but it was decided to bring it to the planning board “out of an abundance of caution.” The board waived a public hearing on the matter, reaffirmed its negative declaration and said they would be drawing up an amended site plan approval to be voted on at the next meeting.

One planning board member said she wanted the facility to invest in tree replacement and it was noted there had been some neighborhood complaints about the facility.

193BMD

The project known as 193BMD, a proposed 25,000-square-foot addition to existing warehouse space on 193 Black Meadow Road, was granted conditional final approval for its plans. The developers had added some driveway space and lighting to address the board’s concerns. They first received a negative declaration two years ago and worked with the DEC to get a wetlands permit. The project will now be going forward.