Canine-loving kids invited to join Orange County 4-H’s Dog Program

Enrollment is now open for youth to join Orange County 4-H’s Dog Program this spring! This program is open to all youth interested in dog obedience and grooming and handling.

“The Orange County 4-H Team is so excited to be able to offer the Dog Program once again! This program is a great way for youth to learn more about their dogs, to be able to better engage with them and strengthen their training,” said DeAnna Sardella-Matthews, Orange County 4-H educator.

A Dog Program orientation will be held on Monday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County’s office located at 18 Seward Avenue in Middletown, NY. Attendance is mandatory for all participants and a parent/guardian.

Interested youth must be eight years of age by Sept. 30, 2025 and working with a dog of at least six months of age to participate. Dogs must be vaccinated for rabies. All dogs must be friendly and safely managed on a leash by youth. A copy of the dog’s vaccination records must be brought to the orientation with them.

Orange County 4-H advises that these classes are for children interested in youth development with their animal and is not a substitute for professional dog training. Participants should be able to control their animals.

All participants must be enrolled in 4-H. The cost is $15/youth or $25/family. Register at cceorangecounty4h.wildapricot.org.

The enrollment fee to participate in the Dog Program is $30 per youth. Please visit https://bit.ly/4cYxgDU to register.

The training classes will be held on Mondays at Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Education Center & 4-H Park located at 300 Finchville Turnpike in Otisville, N.Y. beginning April 13. These in-person classes will each run from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Register by March 31 and call 845-344-1234 with any questions.