CAC working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Interested in working on projects to build a climate smart community and help the town lead in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions?

The Chester Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) is entering its second year as a volunteer-led public body. Climate Smart community-centered programs are initiatives members are encouraged to lead (ex., Repair Café, Coolest Recycling Drive). Members from the town and village bring their interest in protecting Chester’s natural resources (drinking water, wetlands, forests, historic features, and open space) and work together in fulfillment of local law mandate to among other things deliver education programs, engage in the review of development projects to provide advisories about potential environmental impacts, and conduct environmental resource inventories. The community-at-large will receive future requests for input and participation in programs/initiatives.

For more information, email CAC@thetownofchester.org.