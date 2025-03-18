C.J. Hooker student wins Orange-Ulster BOCES Spelling Bee

C.J. Hooker Middle School eighth-grader Cora Massaro won the 2025 Orange-Ulster Spelling Bee held on March 13. This achievement took place over the course of 24 rounds, including six championship rounds, and lasted over two hours, according to the school district.

Massaro will now get to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held in Washington, D.C., in May.

Goshen was also represented by seventh grade participant Luke Hand, who completed five rounds and made it to the final six.