C.J. Hooker’s NJHS donates to Water for South Sudan

The National Junior Honor Society at C.J. Hooker Middle School donated $200 to the nonprofit Water for South Sudan through a Valentine’s Day fundraiser organized by the club, the school district shared. Water for South Sudan drills wells, delivers hygiene education and provides sanitation services to locals in need.

Water for South Sudan was founded by Salva Dut, the main character in “A Long Walk to Water,” a novel that tells the real story of the lives of Dut and his father as they try to bring clean water to the area. “A Long Walk to Water” is read by seventh graders in C.J. Hooker Middle School.

Goshen’s staff also shared the “thank you” note they received from Water for South Sudan: “We are so grateful to educators like you who inspire and motivate students to support clean water projects in South Sudan!”

According to the school, the Honor Society plans to continue to raise money to support Water for South Sudan.