C.J. Hooker Chamber Orchestra performs in the Galleria Mall

On Sunday, December 8, the CJ Hooker Middle School Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Barton Schindler, treated family, friends, and shoppers to a mix of holiday music at the Galleria Mall in Middletown.

According to the school district, for some students, this was their first time performing in a public setting, but they were supported by family and friends in attendance, along with dozens of shoppers. “Thank you to our Chamber Orchestra students for volunteering their time to spread some holiday cheer!” the school district said.

The C.J. Hooker Chamber Orchestra includes May Coppers Costantino, Arianna Grillo, Yatziri Leon Sanchez, Anna Shapiro, Lily Rosenthal, Lucy Davila, Evey Tracy, Zoie Singh, Mia McCarthy, Sufiyah Uppal, Grace Krabbe, Sahar Harchaoui, Ximena Mendoza Tovar, Julia Cofi, Celia Arteaga, Jonah Diaz, Daniel Jiang, Ethan Cruz, Jake Green, Laila Colon, Sienna Kalleberg, Henry Lucas, Mia Gomez, Mia Rucker, and GIS orchestra teacher Martha Diaz.