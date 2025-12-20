Business owners join forces for new boardwalk

Last month, business owners Faron Peckham and Stephanie Miranda partnered to upgrade and extend the boardwalk along their properties on Kings Highway, improving walkability in the hamlet.

The boardwalk project came at a time when the hamlet has invested heavily in pedestrian safety. In late October, a rib-cutting celebration was held to commemorate the installation of sidewalks and raised crosswalks in the commercial district, funded by a $400K grant by State Sen. James Skoufis. Peckham said that his own improvements align with the hamlet’s broader push to make the area more accessible.

“What we ought to be doing is trying to make Sugar Loaf the most pedestrian-friendly town possible,” Peckham said. “Everything I’ve studied has told me that if you really facilitate pedestrian behavior, then that is going to lead to a town that pedestrians want to be at, want to shop in, want to spend their day in. And if we do that, it’s going to improve the lives and the businesses of everyone with shops in town.”

How it all started

For Peckham, Scott’s Meadow carries special memories. He grew up there while his parents ran Moon Angel Jewelry, before they moved out due to a fire. The property eventually landed in the county’s control for years before he won it in an auction in July, kickstarting his mission to revitalize the property’s buildings to bring in artisans.

But decades after returning to his family’s former property, Peckham encountered a sight of disrepair: The boardwalk that stretches from the property’s red barn to the white house was buckling in the middle.

“It was turning into a bit of a ‘Looney Tunes boardwalk,’ where if you stepped in the wrong place, a board would flip up and whack you in the face,” Peckham said. “That’s just on multiple levels unacceptable.”

Peckman described the original boardwalk as a “two-rail system” built with about 22 posts laid on the ground and a single 2-by-6 plank spanning them. In early October, he and his partners began upgrading it to a “three-rail system” by adding additional support posts beneath the boards to make it sturdier.

Collaboration across property lines

What started as a one-property renovation project evolved into a collaborative project between Peckham and his neighbor Miranda, the owner of Prezzies.

After speaking with Peckham and his partners, Miranda said she expressed interest in extending the boardwalk to her gift shop. She noted that she originally had a dirt path in front of her property.

“I have a ramp going up to the store, which is always convenient for people,” she said. “But in front there was just grass. So this would make it also more accessible for anyone coming.”

Before work began, both Beckham and Miranda had separate conversations with Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge, who they said played a role in their decision to take on the project.

“After productive conversations with the owners of the Scott’s Meadow property and Prezzies about how they can build on the successful installation of Chester’s new sidewalks, they worked hard to install a beautiful new boardwalk, further connecting a large portion of the hamlet,” Holdridge stated in an email. “I’m extremely proud of Stephanie and Faron’s dedication in continuing the renaissance Sugar Loaf has been experiencing in the last couple of years. The community has been coming together, and we are getting good things done.”

New boardwalk reflections

Construction for the entire walkway renovation project was completed in November, costing approximately $12,000. The boardwalk project was personally funded by both Peckham and Miranda.

Following the project’s completion, both business owners said they received positive responses from customers and local residents.

Miranda expressed satisfaction with the boardwalk project, saying that it helps customers navigate to the gift shop from the municipal lot. She said that now, people no longer have to walk in the street to reach the shop.

For Peckham, the upgraded boardwalk feels like an important contribution to the hamlet.

“It’s really cool to see people on the weekend who come up from the city or wherever they’re coming from, and they’re just walking around on that boardwalk as if it was always there,” Peckham said. “It feels so natural ... I hope people love it and care about it.”