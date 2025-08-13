Bountiful Harvest Celebration returns for 10th year

The 10th Annual Bountiful Harvest Celebration - Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Orange County’s major fundraiser supporting the continued growth and development of the Education Center & 4-H Park in Otisville - is back for its 10th anniversary. Join the festivities on Sept. 12, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for an evening filled with autumn charm and agricultural fun, while raising essential funds for a vital community resource.

Attendees can expect horse-drawn carriage rides through the park, picturesque setting provided by Celtic Valley Carriage, a farm-to-table dinner, a live auction and more.

Don’t miss the celebrity cow milking contest where media industry personalities such as Josh Sommers from Focusmedia and Paul Harrington from WALL Radio will compete for dairy bragging rights and a blue ribbon.

Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. Individual tickets are $175 and a table for 8 is $1,200. All proceeds from the celebration will go directly toward the ongoing development and expansion of the Education Center & 4-H Park, a cornerstone of agricultural education and youth development in Orange County.

For ticket and other information on this year’s Bountiful Harvest Celebration, log onto https://shorturl.at/N69MP or call (845) 344-1234.