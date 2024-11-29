Bloomfield to retire effective December 31

Goshen Councilman Douglas Bloomfield announced he would be retiring from public service effective December 31, 2024. Bloomfield, who previously served 16 years as town supervisor, had one year left on his term. Supervisor Joseph Betro appointed Alyssa Gallo to serve the remainder of Bloomfield’s term.

Bloomfield’s fellow councilmen waxed poetic about his service and overall character at the November 14 town board meeting. Councilman George Lyons gave Bloomfield credit for lowering taxes over a period of several years as supervisor.

Bloomfield said he’s turning 83 in January. “It’s time to retire, so that’s what I am going to do. I would like to spend more time with family. I thank the public,” he said before receiving a standing ovation from the councilmen and attendees at Town Hall.

Budget, water rate

In other news, the board adopted the 2025 town budget, which has a tax increase of 1.94%. They also approved new water and sewer rates, with sewer rates remaining unchanged and water rates increasing.

For the water district, which has been consolidated from four districts into one unified district, facility fees are going up from $67.26 to $136.26 and usage fees are going up from $7.25 per 1,000 gallons to $8.25 per 1,000 gallons.

Ambulance district

The board opened a public hearing on a proposed new ambulance district encompassing the town and potentially some adjacent areas. The Goshen Ambulance Service currently is self-funded through insurance reimbursements but as they seek to go from offering basic life support to advanced life support they anticipate needing public funding. A specific number for the anticipated funding of the district was not mentioned during the public hearing.

Resident Bill Troy said, “I am in support of the new ambulance district. We need to recognize ambulance corps represents an essential service.”

Resident Chris Healey said, “I really want to live in a town with good ambulance service.”

According to a speaker who said he had been a paramedic since 1973, the Goshen Ambulance Service has been averaging eight to nine calls a day.

Solid waste facility

The town has passed a controversial law that will grandfather IWS into the town code, allowing it to exist on a town road. The town code had said solid waste facilities could only exist on state and county roads, but IWS had a preexisting facility on a town road. The public hearing on the law lasted about two months and was the source of widespread concern the new law was a Trojan horse allowing new waste facilities into town. Nobody spoke against the law at the final public hearing on November 14 and the board passed it 5-0.

Other business

The board passed a $2,230,000 bond to pay for improvement of water facilities at the Hambletonian Park Greensand system, Scotchtown water booster system and generator, and Arcadia Hills High House water treatment plant.