Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a blood drive this Wednesday, June 21 at St. Columba Church’s Vaughn Hall in Chester, N.Y.

The event will run from 3 - 7 p.m.

Interested individuals can sign up to donate blood at the event by calling 800-933-2566. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted if space allows.

Everyone who donates blood should eat and drink beforehand, and remember to bring a photo ID to the event.

Vaughn Hall is located at 29 High St. Chester, N.Y.