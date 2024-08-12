Black Dirt Feast persists under cloudy skies

Despite the steady rain that occurred during dinner, hundreds of benefactors of the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce enjoyed a sumptuous six course dinner at Social Island in Goshen, NY, as the 14th Annual Black Dirt Feast got underway under cloudy skies in the famous Black Dirt Region of Orange County, NY.

Forecasts of thunderstorms throughout the region had threatened to cancel the event but organizers were prepared for the weather with several large tents with side walls to protect guests during the three-hour event that raises money through ticket sales and sponsors for local food banks, student scholarships, and community activities.

Beginning with passed hôrs d’oeuvres prepared by chef Heidi Blacker (Blacker Catering), attendees enjoyed tomato basil bruschetta, gorgonzola-stuffed mushrooms, potato bacon florets, and watermelon squares stuffed with feta cheese. Later, when all 170 guests were seated, dinner began with a salad course from chef Cheryl Rogowski (Rogowski Farm) of baby salad greens and fresh herbs sprinkled with strawberries and edible flowers, lightly tossed with a vinaigrette dressing. Then chef Amanda Langlitz (Table 21) prepared a refreshing cold soup made from local sweet corn with cilantro and chili oil.

During the cocktail hour the crowd was entertained by Fiddle Frenzy, a group of fiddlers aged 7 to 18 created in 2016 by Christy Brown, who performed Irish, Scottish, and old time bluegrass tunes. Later guests were delighted with music by the Joe Vincent Tranchina Quartet, featuring vocalist Gabriele Tranchina, Joe Vincent on keyboards, drummer Bryan Kopcha, and bassist Earl Sauls. Joe Vincent was voted Hudson Valley 2010 Jazz Musician of the Year by the Times Herald-Record. Tranchina grew up in Germany but left home at an early stage to travel, journeying throughout Europe and the Far East, gathering experiences that have influenced her tastes as an artist.

The food continued with a delicious fish course including a pan-seared steelhead with pearled cous-cous, ratatouille, and herb pesto, created by chef Ciarán McGoldrick of Glenmere Farm. That was followed by a generous poultry course of Amish chicken breast with whipped purple potatoes in a natural au jus, from chef Edison Narkaj (Pasta D’Oro). Next came a tasty beef course of marinated hanger steak with roasted Black Dirt zucchini in a fig balsamic glaze, prepared by chef Eddie Cullari (Eddie’s Roadhouse).

The Black Dirt Scholarship Committee, chaired by Sondra Hall, then introduced three of four recipients of the annual scholarship: Olivia Holland, Samantha Brady, and Lena Jodry. Each spoke briefly to the crowd about their involvement in the community and their upcoming plans for the next stage of their education. The fourth recipient, Anastasiya Kuchynka, will be celebrated at the Annual Pumpkinfest in October. Each of the students had received a $1,500 scholarship from the Pine Island Chamber, host of the event.

Dessert was finally offered by chef Heather Bradford (The Laker Baker), who had created a unique custom tart made from local fruit and cream sauce. Flower arrangements were handled by Debbie Brunjes and the program guide was designed and produced by Peter Lyons Hall, with the cover photo by Renelle Lory.

The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help enhance and support local businesses, farms, non-profits, and community members.