Bike Rodeo safety check slated for Sept. 19

The Goshen Bike Rodeo is just around the corner! This event, presented by Boy Scout Pack 62 and the Goshen Village Police Department, will allow families to get their bike gear checked out while also learning valuable safety tips.

Kids just have to bring their bikes and related cycling gear to CJ Hooker Middle School (41 Lincoln Ave., Goshen) on Thursday, September 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. This free event will also include raffle prizes, free play/ride time, and light refreshments. Plus, you’ll get to meet your local police officers while also learning a bit about Pack 62.