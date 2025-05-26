Belgian block curbing to be used in Sugar Loaf sidewalk project

The town board voted at a May 21 special meeting to invest funds in Belgian block sidewalk curbing for the Sugar Loaf pedestrian-friendly improvement project.

The other option was concrete curbing, which is less expensive, but the total cost with Belgian block is only $2,360 more than the $400,000 grant the town received for the project.

The base bid with concrete curbing was $345,000 leaving plenty of room within the grant amount for an upgrade to Belgian block. Several Sugar Loaf residents and business owners spoke in favor of Belgian block due to its aesthetic appeal. One resident said, “People shop in Sugar Loaf for the aesthetics. If it was ugly nobody would be there.”

Sugar Loaf Community Foundation president Jeff Zahn said, “Visual character is essential to the identity and appeal of Sugar Loaf. Concrete is ugly. Belgian block is attractive.”

Councilman Larry Dysinger said the project was not well thought through and initially said he wanted to start the process over. However, Supervisor Brandon Holdridge persuaded him to support the bid with Belgian blocks included for a total cost of $402,360 with the town only on the hook for $2,360. The Belgian block bid from Consorti passed 4-0 with Councilman Antonio Ardisana absent.

“We had a full discussion. It would be a disgrace to start this over,” Holdridge said.

Holdridge told the Chronicle that work on the project should begin in June and end in July. The project will extend sidewalks from the PAC to Scott’s Meadow where a raised crosswalk will be place and from the church to the post office with a raised crosswalk by the church.

Elected positions discussed

The board also discussed the idea of changing the highway superintendent, town clerk and tax receiver positions from elected to appointed positions. The positions would not be open to the change until 2027 when elected terms run out.

Holdridge said he was unsure whether the change would entail a mandatory or just a permissive referendum from the voters. A permissive referendum requires a town resident to gather signatures to initiate a referendum while a mandatory referendum is automatic.