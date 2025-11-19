Battiato presides over final board meeting

Mayor Christopher Battiato of the Village of Chester presided over his final board meeting on Nov. 10. The board presented him with a plaque for his 11 years of service on the village board, the final four as mayor.

The mayor’s family, including his father, Joseph who was mayor from 1988 to 2001, was on hand and took photos with him.

The new mayor, John Thomas, will be sworn in the month of December.

During the meeting, the village board voted to adopt an updated multi-jurisdictional multi-hazard mitigation plan. The board also voted to allocate $8,450 for fencing at the village amphitheater site.

The board also voted to allocate $1,565.60 for an agreement with TruGreen Commercial for service of the village property at 12 Bank St. A vote also passed to update the village’s workplace violence and sexual harassment policy.

The board authorized $915 per month toward its Internet service with Cablevision Lightpath, increasing its bandwidth from 300 Mb to 500 Mb.

The board set Dec. 8 as the date for a public hearing for its proposed hotel/motel tax, which was approved by the state. The tax shall not exceed 5% of lodging costs.