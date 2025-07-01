Battery storage moratorium extension sought

During an unusually brief town board meeting, a resolution seeking to extend the battery storage moratorium by six months was passed. The moratorium has been in effect during the town’s comprehensive plan process. A public hearing will be held July 23 to officially pass the extension of the moratorium.

Supervisor Brandon Holdridge said the town is finalizing plans for winter tarps and seeds over the Chester Commons field. This was budgeted for in the town budget. He also noted that a resident has offered to refurbish town signs at no cost to the town. Some of the signs he will be updating are the Town Hall signs, Knapp’s View sign and Chester Commons sign.

Holdridge added that the town received a notification from the Orange County Water Authority that the authority will be providing leak detection on 15 miles of the town’s water distribution system. The service is provided thanks to legislation passed by the Orange County Legislature to offer municipalities help with their water supplies.

The board passed a resolution to appropriate $700 from the fund balance to fund a Congregate Dining program through the Orange County Office of Aging.

The board also voted to make minor amendments to the employee handbook before heading into executive session.

Councilman Tom Becker was absent from the meeting.