Baroda project reappears after 5 year absence

The March 1 Chester Planning Board meeting featured presentations and discussions on six local projects, including an update on Davidson Drive Holdings and the return of the Baroda subdivision after its last appearance five years ago.

BDR Group’s Baroda project, a housing subdivision proposed for Black Meadow Road developed by Pietrzak Engineering & Surveying, originally appeared before the board in early 2018.

“Where have you been for five years? We had a public hearing five years ago, and there were four board members here that were not part of the board, so you almost have a completely new board here,” chairman Don Serotta said.

The board agreed that most of the project’s paperwork has expired and must be redone to meet the town’s current standards, including wetland determinations, endangered species lists, septic tests, and more.

“I have no intentions of looking at your cluster tonight...this is totally unacceptable to come back after five years,” Serotta added.

“This whole development is contrary to our comprehensive plan,” planning board member Larry Dysinger added.

A few residents from the audience tried asking questions about Baroda, but Serotta declined to answer and asserted that the board was not taking public comment at that time. This caused a brief back-and-forth between Serotta and the residents, followed by several people leaving the meeting.

Following Baroda was an update on Davidson Drive Holdings, an ongoing warehouse project slated for Lake Station Road. Since their last appearance, the engineering team has focused on solutions to road-related problems that the warehouse’s trucks may bring, including widening the roads to better accommodate the trucks and requesting improved road signage from the county government.

Project head engineer Mike Morgante, asked if the applicant can start clear cutting trees in the site as their deadline approaches.

In response, board members raised concerns for the residential roads that the trucks will drive on and the traffic they generate, and agreed that the roads need to be widened. They declined the applicant’s request to start clear cutting and asked the engineers to further refine their plans.

Land trust subdivision

Later, a proposed subdivision for 20 Forest Hill Lane was submitted by Richard Palmer. This subdivision doubles as a county land trust in which the Palmer family will transfer ownership of nearby structures and a dam from the state to the Town of Chester.

“The land trust is under negotiations or under contract with the Palmer family to purchase large tracts of land with the purpose of providing open space,” said Dave Getz, the project’s head engineer.

Additionally, in collaboration with Palisades Interstate Park Commission and New York State Parks, the engineers will merge Sugarloaf Mountain’s summit and 303 acres with Goose Pond Mountain State Park, including additional parking for hikers.

The planning board had no issues with the subdivision and motioned a public hearing for the project on April 5. Don Serotta, the board’s chairman, thanked the engineers for their work and mentioned that the project will be great for both Chester residents and hikers.

Cell tower construction

A co-location for an AT&T cellular tower slated for construction on Popular Drive was also discussed. The project is in partnership with Marty McGee of Aerosmith Development.

Outside of some minor structural concerns, the planning board did not review the co-location further and motioned to send the plans to the town’s building inspector so the project’s team can obtain building permits.

The next planning board meeting will be held on April 5 at 7 p.m. at 1786 Kings Highway in Chester.