Award nominations open

Do you know someone who’s made a lasting impact in Orange County? Nominate them for the prestigious Ottaway Medal.

Nominees must:

* Live or work in Orange County

* Show exceptional community leadership

* Have 10+ years of service

* Not be a current elected official or Vision Hudson Valley board member.

Each year, Vision Hudson Valley presents the Ruth and James Ottaway Medal to an individual (or organization) who has contributed significantly to quality of life in Orange County. A community leader who exemplifies the dedication and positive impact the Ottaway family brought to Orange County and the Hudson Valley for several decades is chosen. Ruth and James Ottaway set the bar for community leadership by creating a newspaper publishing empire that raised the national standard for community-based reporting, developing organizations and programs that improved Orange County, and using their financial resources to support multiple charitable causes.

Submit a nomination by Aug. 15 using the form available at https://shorturl.at/LXCNc.