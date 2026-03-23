Assemblyman Karl Brabenec fields questions from Chester Academy students

On March 20 Assemblyman Karl Brabenec visited Chester Academy to speak to graduating seniors in Mr. Maggi and Ms. Scanlon’s Participation in Government classes. During the visit, students had the opportunity to ask questions about politics, the Republican Party and Karl Brabenec’s role in government, the discussion allowed students to engage directly with a local elected official and ask questions that went beyond basic topics.



One student asked whether he agrees with his political party and what younger voters misunderstand about the Republican Party. Brabenec responded that while he identifies as a Republican not every issue is strictly along party lines and that better communication with younger generations is needed.



In response to a question about whether Republicans face more media backlash, Karl Brabenec said it is important to get information from multiple sources rather than relying on one perspective. He explained that republicans often turned to outlets like Fox News and Newsmax, which tend to focus more on republican viewpoints than democratic ones.



Another student asked why should people continue to support him. Brabenec responded that due to his constituent service, people are more likely to support him. He explained that helping residents with issues such as passport problems, and other local concerns is a major reason why voters continue to choose him.

Overall, the visit gave students the opportunity to ask meaningful and sometimes challenging questions. It provides insight into political decision-making and highlights the importance of staying informed and involved as a young voter.