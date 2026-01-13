Area protesters rally against ICE

About 150 people held signs protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), President Trump, and his administration’s policies during a rally on Main Street just outside of the Orange County Government Center on Saturday Jan. 10.

The protest was one of an estimated 1,000 “ICE Out for Good Weekend of Action” events planned for Jan 10 and 11 across the U.S. They followed the Jan. 7 Minneapolis, Minn. shooting death of Renee Nicole Good, 37, by an ICE officer. The number of estimated protests was calculated by Indivisible, a progressive grassroots activist coalition that helped to coordinate the events.

According to observers, the majority of the cars and trucks driving past the protestors honked their horns in support or waved from their windows. There were also a few who gave the crowd the finger as they drove through the protest area.

No speeches given during the event, but two Village of Goshen Police cars, two NYS cruisers and another from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were present.