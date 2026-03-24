Applications open for Music for Humanity scholarships

Music for Humanity, a Chester-based nonprofit, announced that it will award $26,000, via 11 scholarships, to high school students from across the Hudson Valley.

Applications will be accepted at musicforhumanity.org/scholarships through April 30.

More information on Desmond Mulready (pictured), the 2025 Grand Scholarship Recipient ($10,000) and other previous scholarship recipients can be found at musicforhumanity.org.

Anyone interested in supporting Music for Humanity’s scholarship program can make a donation at musicforhumanity.org/donate/, send a check to Music for Humanity, PO Box 359, Chester, NY 10918 or via Venmo to Music for Humanity. Through April 30, contributions can be made to the co-founder’s Facebook birthday fundraiser at https://shorturl.at/pmNl8.