Antisemitism education series for adults

Chabad Goshen is offering “Strength Over Fear: Understanding and Facing Antisemitism Past and Present” - a new adult education course.

Presented by Rabbi Meir and Rivkie Borenstein, the three-week course will weave together past history, sources and modern examples it illuminate the challenges of antisemitism and the strength required to face it. It is an effort to give people hope, tools and a sense of purpose with pride.

The course will be given on Tuesdays Jan. 13, 20 and 27 from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. at the Chabad Goshen Center, 203 Main St. in Goshen. As the classes are presented as separate classes, participants are welcome to come for one or two classes as well as all three. Refreshments will be included.

The cost for the classes is $25 for the course or $12 per class. Those who cannot pay are welcome to come for free and participants do not need to belong to Chabad to join the classes.

For more information, to join the classes or to have questions answered, eEmail chabadgoshen@gmailcom.