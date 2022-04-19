Annual Orange County Veterans Spring Picnic and Resource Fair set for May 14

Goshen, N.Y. – Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and Veterans Service Agency Director Christian Farrell invite veterans, active-duty military, members of the Guard and Reserve, and their family members to the annual Orange County Veterans Spring Picnic and Resource Fair on Saturday, May 14.

The picnic will run from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Thomas Bull Memorial Park, Route 416, Hamptonburgh, in the Day Camp Pavilion.

“I’m glad the picnic and resource fair will be in person this year and encourage our local veterans and active-duty military to come with their families and enjoy a wonderful day at the park,” Neuhaus said.

All veterans and military personnel and their families are invited to enjoy the free picnic-style barbecue and take advantage of helpful information regarding a wide variety of veterans issues, including support groups and services available.

“The annual picnic and resource fair offers a fun and relaxing way for local veterans and their families to learn about what services and benefits are available to them from County agencies and other organizations,” Farrell said.

For more information about the 2022 Orange County Veterans Spring Picnic and Resource Fair, call 291-2470.

