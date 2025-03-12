Amir Sadaghiani announces candidacy for Orange County Legislature

Amir H. Sadaghiani, a Goshen attorney and resident, has announced his candidacy on the Republican line for Orange County Legislator in the new District 2, which covers all of Goshen and sections of the Town of Warwick, including the Village of Florida.

”It would be an honor and privilege to serve in the Orange County Legislature,” Sadaghiani said. “I look to bring my nearly 20 years of experience helping the people of Orange County, specifically in the areas of mental health, public safety, substance abuse and housing, to the Legislature.”

Sadaghiani has been a resident of the Town of Goshen since 2013. Originally from Deepark, he graduated from Port Jervis High School in 1999. After graduating from Bucknell University and the University of Notre Dame Law School, he returned to Orange County in 2006 to serve as an assistant district attorney.

Sadaghiani entered private practice in 2014 and joined attorney Ben Ostrer at his law office in Chester. In 2022, Amir and his law partner formed Ostrer & Sadaghiani, P.C. which they subsequently moved from Chester to Lawyer’s Row in the Village of Goshen.

Amir has three children — Catherine, Darius Amir and Anthony — who attend school in the Pine Bush Central School District.