Alzheimer’s Association to hold Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association will hold its largest fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Benedict Farm Park in Montgomery.

“We invite all to come out to support local programs of education, care and support for families and neighbors affected with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia and to support research,” the Association said in its announcement.

This family-friendly event begins with registration from 9 to 10 a.m. The Walk begins at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony. The morning includes a warm beverage, snack, music, and family activities.

There are two routes available to walk: one less than one mile and the second a two-mile route. Crowd-friendly dogs on a leash and who are up to date with their vaccines are welcome to participate.

The Alzheimer’s Association will provide information about the free services the Association offers families who live in Orange and Sullivan counties, as well as nationally. Learn more about support groups available for caregivers and individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Participants will also be able to visit a variety of sponsor booths.

To pre-register or to volunteer for this year’s walk, visit OrangeSullivanWalk.org. For more information about upcoming Alzheimer’s Association educational programs and support groups, visit alz.org or call 800-292-3900.