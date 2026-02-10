4-H Day at the Harness Racing Museum

Drop by the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame in Goshen on Saturday, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a day to celebrate 4-H and learn about horses.

Participants will win prizes by engaging in educational demonstrations, interactive discussions, crafts, a scavenger hunt and more. There are 20 activities in all.

World-renowned Walter Varco, educator and builder of articulated skeletons, will have a discussion on the Museum’s own articulated skeleton. In addition, artist/author June Evers will give drawing lessons and be available for book signing. Shane Darish will be with us again doing presentations about shoeing and training Standardbreds.

4-Hers will be performing demonstrations on Hobby Horsing, Retraining the Standardbred to Ride, Horse Parasites, and Training a Blind Pony to Ride. More interactive activities include a scavenger hunt within the Museum, seven craft options and a ride on the harness racing simulator. Children earn tickets by completing activities to trade for prizes and participate in a final grade prize raffle. Prizes are for children 18 and under. Light refreshments will be served. People of all ages are invited to enjoy this free community event.

Programs are made possible by the Agriculture & New York State Horse Development Fund. For more information about the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, the Museum’s educational workshops or children’s birthday parties, contact the Education Department at 845-294-6330 or education@harnessmuseum.com.

For more information on all the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame events, please visit our website at www.harnessmuseum.com.

The Museum is located at 240 Main St. in Goshen and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.