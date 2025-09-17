3 taken to hospital after car crash

Three people were taken to the hospital earlier this month after being involved in a three-car accident at the intersection of Route 17M and Route 94 in the Village of Chester.

According to an accident report from Village of Chester police, the Sept. 8 crash occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. when a Toyota operated by a Warwick woman turned right from Route 17M onto Route 94 and collided into a Dodge driven by an Oakland, N.J. man traveling east in the left lane on Route 94. The woman said her steering wheel locked up as she was turning, preventing her from completing the turn. Upon being hit, the Dodge collided with a GMC pick-up truck driven by a Chester man as he was traveling east in the center lane of Route 94.

Empress EMS took the driver of the Toyota and her female passenger to Garnet Medical Center as complained about left shoulder pain and passenger said she was “shaken up.” The New Jersey man was also taken to Garnet by Empress, as he was “disoriented and shaken up.”

All three vehicles were towed by Freeman’s Auto to Freeman’s Auto yard.