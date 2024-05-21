27 Goshen students attend all-county music festival

The Goshen Intermediate School and C.J. Hooker Middle School music departments had 27 students accepted into this year’s Elementary School All-County Music Festival held on April 24, 26 and 27 at Newburgh Free Academy.
To be selected, each student had to prepare an audition piece and perform before a judge in January.
“It is a high accomplishment to be chosen for All-County and we are extremely proud of our students!” the school district said in its announcement.
According to the school district, 14 students were selected for Elementary All-County Chorus, nine for Elementary All-County Orchestra, and four for Elementary All-County Band. The breakdown per school is as follows:
Elementary All-County Chorus
CJH students
Juliet Briones
Ayo Folami (featured soloist)
Aubrey Gardner
Christina Maldonado
Hayley McGuire
Vanessa Quaye
Jackson Thurtle
GIS students
Ivanna Aldana (featured soloist)
Olivia Banas
Madison Degan-Dorangricchia
Daniela Garcia
Elisa Gomez
Molly Hahn
Ava Mejias
Elementary All-County Orchestra
William Arteaga – Violin 2
Grace Krabbe – Violin 1
Jake Green – Violin 1
Henry Lucas – Violin 2
Ava Costescu – Violin 2
Marcello Cirigliano – Cello
Carter Cruz – Cello
Ava Lagakos – Violin 2
Abigail Thampi – Violin 2
Elementary All-County Band
Gabriel Byers – Flute
Michael McClinsey – Baritone Saxophone
Joshua Diaz – Trumpet
Brady McElroy – Trombone