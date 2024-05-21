27 Goshen students attend all-county music festival

The Goshen Intermediate School and C.J. Hooker Middle School music departments had 27 students accepted into this year’s Elementary School All-County Music Festival held on April 24, 26 and 27 at Newburgh Free Academy.

To be selected, each student had to prepare an audition piece and perform before a judge in January.

“It is a high accomplishment to be chosen for All-County and we are extremely proud of our students!” the school district said in its announcement.

According to the school district, 14 students were selected for Elementary All-County Chorus, nine for Elementary All-County Orchestra, and four for Elementary All-County Band. The breakdown per school is as follows:

Elementary All-County Chorus

CJH students

Juliet Briones

Ayo Folami (featured soloist)

Aubrey Gardner

Christina Maldonado

Hayley McGuire

Vanessa Quaye

Jackson Thurtle

GIS students

Ivanna Aldana (featured soloist)

Olivia Banas

Madison Degan-Dorangricchia

Daniela Garcia

Elisa Gomez

Molly Hahn

Ava Mejias

Elementary All-County Orchestra

CJH students

William Arteaga – Violin 2

Grace Krabbe – Violin 1

Jake Green – Violin 1

Henry Lucas – Violin 2

GIS students

Ava Costescu – Violin 2

Marcello Cirigliano – Cello

Carter Cruz – Cello

Ava Lagakos – Violin 2

Abigail Thampi – Violin 2

Elementary All-County Band

CJH students

Gabriel Byers – Flute

Michael McClinsey – Baritone Saxophone

GIS students

Joshua Diaz – Trumpet

Brady McElroy – Trombone