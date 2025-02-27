  1. Home
21 Goshen students perform at All-County music festival

Goshen. The school described it as a record number.

Goshen /
| 27 Feb 2025 | 08:10
    Jazz All-County Chorus 2025. L-R Back: Colby Bridges, Alexander Greene, Jake Sacco, Daniel Govoruha, and Dhilan Tawil. L-R Front: Drew Gilbert, Oscar Hackman, Nicholas Obligado, Gisselle Charles, Briana Carbone, and Lefa Brown ( Photos courtesy the Goshen Central School District)
    High School Jazz All-County Band 2025. L-R Back: Ninth grader Lucas Collishaw on trumpet, tenth grader Sion Siljkovic on vibraphone, and tenth grader Tarunya Balamurali on trumpet. L-R Front: twelfth grader Tanner Conklin on baritone saxophone, tenth grader Guy Coppers Costantino on bass, and twelfth grader Aiden Meyers on tenor saxophone.
    Junior High Jazz All-County Band 2025: eighth graders Ishaan Bagam and Aarush Vohra on trumpet and ninth graders Dante Mazerolle and Jacob Loter on saxophone.

Goshen has 21 students from its music department accepted into this year’s All-County music festival, the most of any school district in Orange County, the school district shared. Four students will perform with the Junior High Jazz Band, six students will perform with the High School Jazz Band, and 11 students will sing in the Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

The festival will take place at George F. Baker High School in Tuxedo on February 28 and March 1 and feature the most talented 38 band students and 40 chorus students from Orange County.

According to the school, each student chosen to be a part of this festival prepared an audition piece and performed before a judge in November.