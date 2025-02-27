21 Goshen students perform at All-County music festival

Goshen has 21 students from its music department accepted into this year’s All-County music festival, the most of any school district in Orange County, the school district shared. Four students will perform with the Junior High Jazz Band, six students will perform with the High School Jazz Band, and 11 students will sing in the Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

The festival will take place at George F. Baker High School in Tuxedo on February 28 and March 1 and feature the most talented 38 band students and 40 chorus students from Orange County.

According to the school, each student chosen to be a part of this festival prepared an audition piece and performed before a judge in November.