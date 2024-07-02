17M flex building told to restructure driveway access

The 17M Flex building, a warehouse and office on 8.9 acres along Route 17M and Cannon Hill Drive, received guidance on its driveway, parking, and sidewalk plans at the June 20 Goshen Planning Board meeting.

The board said it preferred one driveway access point for the building as opposed to the two proposed by the applicant — one for cars and one for trucks. The driveway for cars did not easily connect to any parking lot on the property, making it useless, the board contended.

The applicant had received three of four variances from the ZBA for its project but the fourth — a sidewalk and bike path — required planning board input. The planning board decided that it would like to see the path be concrete or asphalt, as opposed to the proposed wood or gravel chips.

The applicant will take its findings back to the ZBA and appear before the planning board again on July 18. The July 4 meeting of the board is cancelled.

Other business

It was a light agenda at the June 20 meeting. The only other applicant was a residential request at 144 Old Chester Road, seeking an above ground pool and a deck on its 2.3-acre property.

The board ruled the request was a Type 2 action under SEQRA because it’s in a scenic road corridor. The board waived an optional requirement for public hearing and said it would consider a draft resolution at its July 18 meeting.