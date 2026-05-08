1790 Cornwall Quaker Meetinghouse offers tours on May 17

On May 17, visitors are invited to explore the oldest religious building in Orange County—the 1790 Quaker Meetinghouse in Cornwall. Those who arrive at 10:30 a.m. are welcome to join Quakers in an hour of silent worship. From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. guests can enjoy light refreshments and individual tours. This event is part of the annual Sacred Sites Open House, sponsored by the New York State Landmarks Conservancy. This year’s theme is “Holding Community Memories.”

The Meetinghouse architecture reflects the values of Quakers, formally known as the Religious Society of Friends, a pacifist faith. The building is lovely in its simplicity. It is unadorned because Quakers believe that the true church is the individual heart, where every person can encounter the Divine. Visitors will be able to see its hand-hewn beams upstairs, a carriage shed outside, and a cemetery that has served both the Quaker Meeting and the community for more than 200 years.

The Meetinghouse is located at 60 Quaker Avenue in Cornwall.