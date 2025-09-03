13th annual ornament sale

The annual Goshen ornament has just been released. This year’s design features the Orange Blossom Monument. Continuing the tradition of selling the ornaments is Linda Mabie, previously of Linda’s Office Supplies & Gifts.

Sales begin on Sept. 19, 2025, at the Goshen Farmer’s Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mabie’s booth will be at the market until the end of October. She will also be at the Junk in the Trunk event on Sept. 21 at the Goshen Historic Track. A limited selection of past ornaments and other Goshen-themed merchandise will also be available.

This year marks the 13th edition of the ornament. Previous designs highlighting iconic Goshen landmarks such as the Historic Goshen Public Library, First Presbyterian Church, Harness Racing Museum, and the Historic Cataract Fire House. Each glass ornament is handcrafted in Ecuador, making every piece a unique work of art.

“The Orange Blossom Monument has always stood as a proud tribute to the men of Orange County who served in the Civil War. It represents both our local history and the sacrifices made for freedom,” Mabie said. “For me, it’s not just a monument, it’s a reminder of Goshen’s enduring spirit and the importance of remembering those who came before us. I felt it was time to honor this piece of our history with a place in the ornament collection.”

The ornament will be available for sale at the Farmer’s Market and the former home of Linda’s Office Supplies, located at 22 West Main St. in Goshen. Each ornament is priced at $14.95.

For more details or updates on the Farmer’s Market schedule, log onto https://shorturl.at/0FpE0.