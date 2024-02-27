Tracy Jean Costello, 65

It is with deep and profound sadness that the family of Tracy Jean Costello announce her passing on February 19, 2024, in Berlin, Vt. She was the daughter of the late John and Eulie Costello. Tracy was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many, and will be dearly missed.

Tracy was born on August 4, 1958, in Towanda, Pa. As both the eldest and only daughter in a family of five children, she was raised knowing there was no challenge too big to overcome. She graduated from Goshen High School, NY, in 1976. Always on the move, she was a cheerleader in the fall, an alpine racer in the winter, a baseball scorekeeper in the spring, and a year-round member of the National Honor Society.

What free time she had was spent reading, crafting, and valiantly attempting to corral her brothers (succeeding more often than not). Tracy enrolled in 1976 at Norwich University in Vermont, during which time the enrollment of women at the university was in its infancy. Her role at Norwich was, like her, novel and unique. She persevered and applied her love of mathematics and aptitude for sports into work as a sports statistician with the university, earning her the distinction of being one of the first students to have a phone in her dorm room so she could promptly report on game statistics to the local papers. Tracy graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1980.

Following her graduation, Tracy briefly worked as a lab technician in New York City, after which she moved back to the Green Mountain State and began her career at IDX and Allscripts, where she worked until 2018. In recent years, she enjoyed working in Edward Jones offices throughout Vermont.

Tracy made a home for herself in Vermont, and before long she welcomed her beloved son, John Francis (Sam). John was the light and the center of Tracy’s life, and she loved being his mom. The two of them went on endless adventures together, including a month-long trip through Australia, and shared countless laughs, jokes, experiences, and memories.

John shared Tracy’s love of sports, and the two spent countless hours watching hockey and football games, as well as soccer, horse racing, little league baseball, and the list goes on. They would often attend Norwich University hockey games, and she was passionately involved in Harwood Youth Hockey programs during John’s youth. A Hockey Mom to her bones, she knew every cold bleacher and every snack bar in Vermont.

Tracy lived a rich, full, and love-filled life. She was deeply involved in the Norwich Class of 1980 alumni group and was a skilled knitter and crafter, avid reader, and ardent traveler. She loved spending time on the coast, packing herself a picnic and a good book to enjoy with her toes in the sand. And sometimes, with a cocktail in hand (or even two!).

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, John Larkin Costello and Ulilla “Eulie” Costello, aunt Elizabeth Bryne, uncle Eddie Kulick Sr., and cousin Eddie Kulick Jr. Tracy is survived by her loving son John Costello and spouse Emily MacGregor of Halifax, Canada; brothers John Patrick (Pat) Costello and spouse Audrey of Mena, Ark.; Michael Costello and spouse Pamela of Albuquerque, NM; Christopher Costello and spouse Diana of Moretown, Vt.; and Thomas Costello and spouse Corinna of Danville, Vt.

She is also survived by her niece Katie Kuzio and spouse Danny (great nieces Eleanor and Lydia), Hannah Costello, Meghan Cote-Costello and spouse Anissa, Mary Costello, Madison Costello, Porter Costello, cousin Richard Condon and spouse Phyl, cousin John Kulick and spouse Diane, and aunt Suzanne Kulick and cousin Kim Kulick Fairchild.

Tracy was one of a kind. She was a warm, witty, outgoing presence, always ready with a laugh, a smile, and usually a batch of cookies to share. She will be deeply and profoundly missed.

Visiting hours and a short memorial will be held on Sunday March 3, 2024, at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury, Vt., from 4 to 6 p.m. We welcome all to join us, who loved her so much, to come together to laugh, cry, share stories, and honor and celebrate our mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to your local youth hockey teams, a cause that Tracy cared so deeply about. The internment will take place mid-May in central Vermont, details to follow.