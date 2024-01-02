Thomas McLean Elgert, 80, of Goshen entered into rest on Monday, December 25, 2023. Thomas was born April 2, 1943, in Hartford, CT, the son of William and Madeline (Greene) Elgert.

Tom graduated from Stepinac High School, Westchester Community College and Manhattan College with a degree in civil engineering. He held a professional engineering license. He worked at Malcom Piernie Engineering and Suez Water Company. He supervised the construction of numerous water projects in NY and NJ until he retired.

Tom grew up in Mamaroneck, NY, and lived in Hillsdale, NJ, most of his adult life until moving to Goshen. He was very active in his New Jersey parish, St John the Babtist Church. He worked in marriage, encounter the cornerstone retreat. He was eucharistic minister for many years.

Tom was devoted to his family, his Catholic faith and his church. His best days were spent wood carving, fishing, and riding dirt bikes and quads in the woods.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Katherine (O’Neill) Elgert; his daughter, Annemarie (Elgert) Fosstveit and husband John; his siblings, Henry Elgert, Gloria Elgert and Deborah Elgert; grandchildren, Andrew Elgert and fiancée Nicole Stevens and Brianna Fosstveit; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Daisy Elgert; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, Christopher Elgert, and siblings, William Elgert and Charlotte Elgert.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

A mass of Christian burial to celebrate his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY.

The burial will be in the Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Tom’s name to Orange County Right to Life, PO Box 51, Washingtonville, NY 10992

Arrangements are under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY. To leave a condolence visit donovanfunerals.com.